Enter 2020, a year that tested even the most optimistic of souls. Add in a three-fight losing streak and Medeiros had to take a long look at where he was at. When it was over, he could smile again.

“This whole last year put a lot of perspective into people, and for me, too,” Medeiros said. “I feel like last year put a lot of people in dark areas for themselves, wherever it was. It put me in a dark area with a lot of things, but I learned to love myself, so when things come my way, I'm very grateful for it and I try to take advantage of that instead of take light of it and let it pass. Last year really taught me that.”

Those weren’t easy lessons to learn, especially since whatever is happening to us is always the most important thing to deal with first. But as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, Medeiros quickly realized that whatever was going on with him wasn’t as bad as what others were dealing with.

“You ever heard that quote, ‘I used to complain about not having shoes until I met a man with no feet,’ he asks. “When you have that perspective, people are talking about COVID and masks, I'm like, people in India are dying, thousands a day. Everybody goes through their hardships and all that, and I'm dealing with the same thing, but watching what went on outside with the world and all this chaos, the last thing I need to be is chaotic with myself or mad and negative to anybody else. I just gotta keep grinding, keep being positive. Every time I felt like there was hardship or negotiations didn't turn out right, I just looked outside or I watched TV and there were people dying outside. Let's put things in perspective here and stop being so mad about your first world problems. We can make this work. I'm grateful I have a lot of support around me, a lot of love, a lot of people who are there for me.”