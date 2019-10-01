The Future: Adesanya Thinks About What's Next

Doesn’t sound like much fun. Instead, it’s more like a late-night study session to cram for the next exam, which, for Adesanya, is a battle with Robert Whittaker in the UFC 243 main event this weekend. But he does admit that when it comes to the Gastelum fight, he was able to enjoy it like the rest of the MMA world, at least for a little bit.

“I’m able to watch it and still be far removed,” he said. “When I watched it after the fight just finished, I got the same feelings, the same kind of emotions I felt during the fight. But now when I watch it I just appreciate it for what it was. That fight was a movie, an epic movie.”

There’s really no better way to put it. For five rounds, Adesanya and Gastelum showed the world the best parts of mixed martial arts, delivering a fight that had high-level technique, shifting momentum, and plenty of drama. It was the fight some didn’t think Adesanya had in him, simply because he had been so dominant over the course of his first 16 pro wins. Even during his 75-4 kickboxing career, “The Last Stylebender,” there had never been a fight like this one.

“I’ve had a couple back and forth fights, but nothing like that,” he said. “That was on a different magnitude of excellence.”