Fury Pro Grappling 3 Key Match-Up: Sean Brady vs Craig Jones

“When you look at Sean Brady, who’s 15-0 and regarded as one of the top grapplers in that weight class, going against someone like Craig Jones, who is one of the best grapplers, if not the best grappler in the world, that’s got fireworks written all over it,” said Fury Pro Grappling president Rob Haydak.

While he’s obviously never been submitted professionally, Brady has as many professional submissions inside the UFC as he does outside, so this won’t be the simple “pull guard, lock the leg, heel hook” victory some may come to expect for Jones.

If Brady should pull off the upset, would it be a big deal at all? It certainly would be a win for the UFC to have a guy pull one over on one of the greatest to ever do it, but for Cage Fury it would be one of the biggest moments in promotional history.