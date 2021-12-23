Fury Pro Grappling Is On It's Way To The Top

Athletes
Fight Pass
With Only Two Events In The Books, Fury Pro Grappling Has Already Became An Event That People Don't Want To Miss.
After one of the most exciting years of events in UFC FIGHT PASS history, there’s no better way to cap it off than with Fury Pro Grappling 3.
From the team that puts on some of the hardest-hitting fights in regional MMA history, Rob Haydak and the Cage Fury crew are back with their third Fury Pro Grappling card and BJJ promotions beware: if you leave Haydak and crew an opening on the calendar they’re going to blow your last event out of the water.
“When you look at the actual date of the event, December 30th, there’s not a whole heck of a lot going on in the combat space so we looked at this as a huge opportunity to get viewership and showcase some of the biggest stars,” Haydak explained.
The lifelong wrestler knew exactly the kind of card he wanted to put together and hit the ground running. Per the usual, there was plenty of interest in what Haydak and company have cooked up.
BUT our main man @chase_hooper is competing on #FuryPro3 dec 30 so it is going to be OK! @CFFCMMA pic.twitter.com/3TJOfzzkFl— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 21, 2021
“When you look at this year, we had 13 MMA events and this will be our third grappling event,” Haydak said. “All of them have been sellouts. Our casual fanbase is huge.”
In a chicken/egg scenario, what makes the CFFC and Fury Pro Grappling shows so popular? If you strip away the superfights, strip away some of the grittiest fighters on the planet, what do you leave yourself with?
Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!
Did Haydak know that some of the best fighters in America were in the region? What was it that’s made CFFC and Fury Pro Grappling into the monster that it is today?
According to Haydak, it didn’t start with connections to managers, fighters or promoters. The hardware was the first thing in mind.
But then you remember #FuryPro3 is on Dec 30 and @rosenamajunas is taking on Danielle Kelly. @CFFCMMA https://t.co/WKPRtgKOGY pic.twitter.com/9zx4CVg3Rp— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 21, 2021
“One of the things I think we do better than any other smaller organization is we attract casual fans and we do that through our quality of production,” Haydak explained. “A lot of people miss the boat on that. Since day one, whether we’ve been on a platform or a TV network, we’ve always produced the shows in high quality. We’ve had the jib; we’ve had the multiple cameras. It’s because we wanted to make sure we grew our casual fanbase.”
Now over 100 events deep in MMA and with one of the strongest grappling cards of the year on the horizon, it seems to be picking up more steam now than ever.
Watch Fury Pro Grappling On UFC Fight Pass
With Cage Fury already cemented as a top tier promotion, it won’t be long before cards like Fury Pro Grappling 3 ensure that Haydak’s “other promotion” will be one of the biggest draws in combat sports, as well.
Catch Rose Namajunas, Danielle Kelly, Craig Jones, Sean Brady, Kevin Holland, Chase Hooper and MANY MORE at Fury Pro Grappling 3, LIVE Thursday, December 30 at 4:30 pm PT ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
Tags
Athletes
Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame
Highlights