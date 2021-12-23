Fury Pro Grappling Is On It's Way To The Top

From the team that puts on some of the hardest-hitting fights in regional MMA history, Rob Haydak and the Cage Fury crew are back with their third Fury Pro Grappling card and BJJ promotions beware: if you leave Haydak and crew an opening on the calendar they’re going to blow your last event out of the water.

“When you look at the actual date of the event, December 30th, there’s not a whole heck of a lot going on in the combat space so we looked at this as a huge opportunity to get viewership and showcase some of the biggest stars,” Haydak explained.

The lifelong wrestler knew exactly the kind of card he wanted to put together and hit the ground running. Per the usual, there was plenty of interest in what Haydak and company have cooked up.