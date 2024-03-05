Fury FC’s Kyle Todrank Twisting Into The MMA Spotlight

Kyle Todrank gave combat sports fans a refresher at Fury FC 84, opening his pro career with a submission that any newcomer wouldn’t dare attempt in competition. The Buffalo wrestling product pulled out a Submission of the Year candidate in a fight the natural featherweight took as a last resort.

“My coach called and told me my opponent fell through and had gotten hospitalized cutting weight the night before,” Todrank said. “The only dude they had for me to fight had his opponent fall through, as well. I was like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll take that.’ I had just done 18 weeks of fight camps. With all the work I had put in and everything I had done for that fight, I knew something spectacular was going to happen.”

Spectacular is an understatement for a twister finish in a pro debut, as Todrank went into a must-win second round. A game-changing sequence of events is always in the cards for Todrank, but nobody could’ve expected what he pulled off.