Fury FC’s Kyle Todrank Twisting Into The MMA Spotlight

Last seen by Da’Mon Blackshear at the UFC APEX last August, you could count on your fingers the number of times a twister finish has occurred in sanctioned MMA.
Kyle Todrank gave combat sports fans a refresher at Fury FC 84, opening his pro career with a submission that any newcomer wouldn’t dare attempt in competition. The Buffalo wrestling product pulled out a Submission of the Year candidate in a fight the natural featherweight took as a last resort.
“My coach called and told me my opponent fell through and had gotten hospitalized cutting weight the night before,” Todrank said. “The only dude they had for me to fight had his opponent fall through, as well. I was like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll take that.’ I had just done 18 weeks of fight camps. With all the work I had put in and everything I had done for that fight, I knew something spectacular was going to happen.”
Spectacular is an understatement for a twister finish in a pro debut, as Todrank went into a must-win second round. A game-changing sequence of events is always in the cards for Todrank, but nobody could’ve expected what he pulled off.
“I think I actually lost the first round,” Todrank admitted. “I think it was a toss-up; I had some ground control time, but he had more damage. I had actually lost the first round, so I knew I needed a finish. I knew that I had executed it in practice enough times that I could hit it and I kind of just went for it.”
At first, even Todrank didn’t realize how electric his finish was.
“It didn’t dawn on me what I had done until Black Belt Mike was in the cage interviewing me afterwards and he said it was Submission of the Year by a mile,” Todrank explained. “It dawned on me that I’ve only ever seen like four of these in MMA, ever. I didn’t even realize until after it was over because I was so in the moment, and I knew I was behind on the scorecards.”
The Fury FC Featherweight had dominated every amateur bout up to that point, but being behind on the scorecards gave Todrank the drive to finish a fight he never thought he would find himself behind in.
“I’ve had eight cage fights, seven of them have been sanctioned, and I’ve maybe been hit like 17 or 18 times in all of those fights,” Todrank said. “My fights have been so dominant up to this point that nobody has gotten to see me come from behind and pull it out how I did, so I was actually a little bit grateful for that.”
If Todrank being behind on the scorecards leads to finishes like that, Fury might just have a new UFC contender in the making.
Todrank claims a twister is only the beginning. While keeping his cards close to the vest, the rising star admits he has something up his sleeve that won’t just match the bar he set with his debut finish, but exceed it in a huge way.
Todrank gave us one of the rarest submissions in the game in his first professional fight, but plans on lighting up the combat sports world with a move that the Octagon has never seen in his sophomore trip to the cage.
“I’ve got some spectacular things planned out for my next few fights, as well,” Todrank said. “I’ve drilled with certain black belts and I’ve shown them a move and they were all like, ‘Holy s***, that works, you’re going to get it.’”
If a twister and a never-before-seen submission aren’t enough, it should come as no surprise that Todrank is eyeing the $2,500 cash bonus for a Boston Crab finish in the Fury cage. While other fighters on roster may be thinking about how cool it’d be to find themselves in position to land Rick Martel’s signature finish, Todrank is putting in the work in the gym drilling transitions.
It’s safe to say that Todrank is capable of finishing his opponents in any way he deems fit. If you haven’t heard of him yet, look for Todrank to have an entry or two for the 2024 Fight Pass Submission of the Year and place himself firmly on the radar of the UFC.
“Cutthroat” Kyle Todrank will face-off with Jacob Berry at Fury FC 87 on March 10. Can Todrank add another highlight reel finish to his already entertaining fight record? Find out THIS SUNDAY!
Fury FC 86 is LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS on Sunday, March 10!
