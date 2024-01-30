Fury FC's Kody Steele Reflects On His Last Bout | UFC FIGHT PASS

“I feel like I have a couple fights that I did where they were good for me because I had to fight,” Steele said. “I’ll say Sam Kilmer wasn’t my favorite fight, but it was a fight that made me grow a lot. Then I would say when I fought (Nicholas) Whitehead, I feel like that was my coming out party, where I felt good and I was like ‘Cool, this guy is gonna strike with me, I’ll put it on him.’ I would say my favorite fight [though] is when I fought Nico, just because he tested me in there a bit.”

A big knee, combined with a flurry of punches, put Echeverry down in the second round, handing him the most devastating loss of his career at the hands of the surging prospect.

“I’ve seen him get hit a little bit, but he’s tough; he doesn’t get put away, for sure,” Steele said. “Being able to finish him and put it on him, that felt good for me.”

In spite of the grappling pedigree that put him on the map, Steele has adopted a fan-friendly attack that includes a comfort in exchanging in the pocket and routinely throwing bad-intentioned strikes. They say styles make fights, and it’s this exact style that Steele looks for in an opponent.