Fury FC's Carlos Vera Is A Student Of The Game | UFC Fight Pass

“My opponent Kale Moniz is a gritty son of a gun,” Vera said. “He doesn’t give up. There’s a fight where he looked like he was going to lose, and out of the blue he took the guy’s back and choked him out. The first thing we have to see is what kind of person am I fighting?”

Step 2: What tools do they have?

“This guy’s got a very big and heavy right hand and a heavy right leg kick,” Vera explained. “He’s not as mobile as other fighters. He’s mobile but he needs a little bit more plant and fire, so he needs to be very steady and root himself to the ground. On the ground he’s very strong. We haven’t seen a lot of his technique on the ground. He doesn’t seem to be as technical but he does seem to be very strong and he makes that work.”

Step 3: Matchups