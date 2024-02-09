Fury FC Welterweight Jared McLoughlin On MMA Upbringing

“I knew if I was going to be able to take people down so I could use my jiu jitsu, I needed to know how to wrestle,” McLoughlin said.

The Fury FC fighter took no specific liking to either jiu jitsu or wrestling, however, as these were just the byproducts of McLoughlin’s UFC aspirations. Though appreciative of all combat sports, McLoughlin saw them as only contributors to MMA.

“The guys in the UFC did this sport, that was the only importance any of the individual martial arts had with me,” McLoughin explained.