Fury FC Star Jacobe Smith Talks Fighting Style | UFC FIGHT PASS

The 2024 UFC FIGHT PASS Fighters to Watch list represents some of the best rising combat sports athletes that the world has to offer. With all the talent displayed, Fury FC star Jacobe Smith may just be the best athlete to ever make the cut.
Smith’s raw athleticism has demanded the attention of the UFC and fans alike. A wrestling background in Oklahoma and eventually as an All American at Oklahoma State University is only a backdrop for the 28-year-old Smith, as five of his seven fights have ended by first-round highlight reel knockout.
“Expect excitement and fireworks. I’m that guy,” Smith said. “When you put my name out there, you might as well put excitement next to it; there’s going to be excitement.”
For the most part, excitement is exactly what fans have gotten from Smith, whose debut at Fury FC 72 included a first-round knockout followed by an unexpectedly outgoing post-fight interview.
JACOBE SMITH WITH THE KO!!!#FuryFC83 pic.twitter.com/tlEMs83IwL— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 17, 2023
Smith has shown fans both sides of the fight spectrum. Two bouts went to decision to contrast five first-round knockouts, rounding out his 7-0 record. Smith acknowledges slower previous performances, but asserts that fans should expect the highlight finishes now that he’s at full health.
“Whenever I’m healthy and can put the energy out there, it’s better than that because I’m getting to a point where I’m skilled,” Smith explained. “It’s skilled chaos now instead of just an explosion that isn’t calculated.”
Smith’s tear through the Fury scene has put him in the crosshairs of the UFC. And perhaps an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series this summer would put him in a great position to get a UFC contract.
With a growing spotlight and UFC aspirations, Smith is keeping focused.
Thinking about missing weight against Jacobe Smith?????#FuryFC72 pic.twitter.com/G3xh8hjKBQ— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 18, 2022
“I’m doing something right. I’m moving in the right direction to get my family where I want it to be,” Smith said. “It’s excitement for sure. My wife’s happy, we’re moving in a better direction. That’s good energy for the whole family.”
Fury FC 86 will be Smith’s next challenge, where he will go head-to-head with Jared McLoughlin, another Oklahoma native who just happens to have been training with Smith’s dad.
Smith expects to add another first-round finish to his MMA resume.
“The fight won’t go the whole distance, I’ll tell you that,” Smith said.
DC (@dc_mma) sees BIG THINGS coming for Fury FC's Jacobe Smith ahead of his #FuryFC83 bout THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/W0LWB8ADGm— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2023
With another victory, especially a highlight-reel victory, Jacobe Smith will have a clear-cut case for a shot in the UFC.
Will we see another UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter to Watch make a UFC card by year-end? Or can Jared McLoughlin steal the show and make a statement of his own?
Fury FC 86 is LIVE February 24 on UFC FIGHT PASS!
