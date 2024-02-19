Fury FC Star Jacobe Smith Talks Fighting Style | UFC FIGHT PASS

Smith’s raw athleticism has demanded the attention of the UFC and fans alike. A wrestling background in Oklahoma and eventually as an All American at Oklahoma State University is only a backdrop for the 28-year-old Smith, as five of his seven fights have ended by first-round highlight reel knockout.

“Expect excitement and fireworks. I’m that guy,” Smith said. “When you put my name out there, you might as well put excitement next to it; there’s going to be excitement.”

For the most part, excitement is exactly what fans have gotten from Smith, whose debut at Fury FC 72 included a first-round knockout followed by an unexpectedly outgoing post-fight interview.