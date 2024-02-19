 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass

Fury FC Star Jacobe Smith Talks Fighting Style | UFC FIGHT PASS

2024 UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter To Watch and Undefeated Fury FC Welterweight Jacobe Smith Discusses His Future In MMA And What Fans Should Expect From Him In The Cage
By Austin Morales • Feb. 19, 2024

The 2024 UFC FIGHT PASS Fighters to Watch list represents some of the best rising combat sports athletes that the world has to offer. With all the talent displayed, Fury FC star Jacobe Smith may just be the best athlete to ever make the cut.

Smith’s raw athleticism has demanded the attention of the UFC and fans alike. A wrestling background in Oklahoma and eventually as an All American at Oklahoma State University is only a backdrop for the 28-year-old Smith, as five of his seven fights have ended by first-round highlight reel knockout.

“Expect excitement and fireworks. I’m that guy,” Smith said. “When you put my name out there, you might as well put excitement next to it; there’s going to be excitement.”

For the most part, excitement is exactly what fans have gotten from Smith, whose debut at Fury FC 72 included a first-round knockout followed by an unexpectedly outgoing post-fight interview.

Smith has shown fans both sides of the fight spectrum. Two bouts went to decision to contrast five first-round knockouts, rounding out his 7-0 record. Smith acknowledges slower previous performances, but asserts that fans should expect the highlight finishes now that he’s at full health.

“Whenever I’m healthy and can put the energy out there, it’s better than that because I’m getting to a point where I’m skilled,” Smith explained. “It’s skilled chaos now instead of just an explosion that isn’t calculated.”

Smith’s tear through the Fury scene has put him in the crosshairs of the UFC. And perhaps an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series this summer would put him in a great position to get a UFC contract.

With a growing spotlight and UFC aspirations, Smith is keeping focused.

“I’m doing something right. I’m moving in the right direction to get my family where I want it to be,” Smith said. “It’s excitement for sure. My wife’s happy, we’re moving in a better direction. That’s good energy for the whole family.”

Fury FC 86 will be Smith’s next challenge, where he will go head-to-head with Jared McLoughlin, another Oklahoma native who just happens to have been training with Smith’s dad.

Smith expects to add another first-round finish to his MMA resume.

“The fight won’t go the whole distance, I’ll tell you that,” Smith said.

With another victory, especially a highlight-reel victory, Jacobe Smith will have a clear-cut case for a shot in the UFC.

Will we see another UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter to Watch make a UFC card by year-end? Or can Jared McLoughlin steal the show and make a statement of his own?

Fury FC 86 is LIVE February 24 on UFC FIGHT PASS!

For the greatest action across the world of combat sports, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!

UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass

UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL RETURNS TO ACTION AT UFC…

FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6 Features A Stacked Card, Including Grappling Super Stars Craig Jones, Rafael Lovato, Nicky Rodriguez, And Roberto Jimenez

More
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event

Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill Speaks With UFC.com About His Upcoming Light Heavyweight Title Bout Against Alex Pereira In The Main Event Of UFC 300

Watch the Video
Wanderlei Silva reacts after knocking out Brian Stann in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC on FUEL TV event at Saitama Super Arena on March 3, 2013 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Wanderlei Silva Named To UFC Hall of Fame Class of…

Former Pride FC Middleweight Champion Will Be Inducted To The Pioneer Wing 

More