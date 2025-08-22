Full Undercard Confirmed As Netflix Announces Broadcast Lineup To Call Historic Canelo vs Crawford Fight In Las Vegas On September 13

The highly anticipated bout will stream only on Netflix live globally to its 300+ million subscribers at no additional cost.

Fight fans tuning in for the historic battle between boxing’s most dominant forces will be treated to a broadcast team composed of the most prominent voices in combat sports.

Veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik will call the action alongside famed fight analyst Max Kellerman and International Boxing Hall of Famer and highly acclaimed boxing analyst Andre Ward. Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer will bring his unmistakable voice to the Netflix main card, while boxing mainstay Joe Martinez will handle the preliminary card.

The desk team will see beloved TV personality and boxing aficionado Mario Lopez joined by former light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver, acclaimed boxing writer and analyst Mark Kriegel and senior boxing insider for Ring Magazine Mike Coppinger.

Seasoned boxing reporter Jim Gray and UFC reporter Heidi Androl will offer in-depth coverage and interviews. Respected trainer and former boxer Skipper Kelp will serve as coaching analyst and provide his unofficial scorecard throughout the night.

The Canelo vs Crawford main card will kick off live only on Netflix at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET and features four thrilling contests. Prelim bouts will start at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET and will stream on Tudum.com, UFC YouTube and WWE YouTube. Fans who have a ticket to the event will be able to enter Allegiant Stadium starting at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Netflix main card:

Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) defends his unified super middleweight championship against undefeated four-division superstar Crawford ( 41-0, 31 KOs, fighting out of Omaha, Nebraska)

(63-2-2, 39 KOs, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) defends his unified super middleweight championship against undefeated four-division superstar 41-0, 31 KOs, fighting out of Omaha, Nebraska) Undefeated phenoms collide as Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs, fighting out of Cork, Ireland) faces Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada) who has gone the distance just once in 17 fights in a super welterweight co-main event

(14-0, 11 KOs, fighting out of Cork, Ireland) faces (17-0, 15 KOs, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada) who has gone the distance just once in 17 fights in a super welterweight co-main event WBC Interim super middleweight world title holder Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs, fighting out of Quebec, Canada by the way of France) squares off with WBA’s No. 3 and WBC’s No. 7 ranked Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs, fighting out of San Benito Peten, Guatemala) in a super middleweight bout

(29-0, 24 KOs, fighting out of Quebec, Canada by the way of France) squares off with WBA’s No. 3 and WBC’s No. 7 ranked (19-0, 16 KOs, fighting out of San Benito Peten, Guatemala) in a super middleweight bout Mohammed Alakel (4-0, 0 KOs, fighting out of Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) takes on John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs, fighting out of San Diego, California) in a lightweight bout

Preliminary bouts on Tudum.com, TKO YouTube and WWE YouTube:

Serhii Bohachuk (26-2, 24 KOs, fighting out of Los Angeles, California by way of Vinnytsia, Ukraine) faces off against Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs, fighting out of Watts, California) in a middleweight bout

(26-2, 24 KOs, fighting out of Los Angeles, California by way of Vinnytsia, Ukraine) faces off against (25-4, 16 KOs, fighting out of Watts, California) in a middleweight bout Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs, fighting out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania by way of Kazakhstan) locks horns with Jermaine Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs, fighting out of Saginaw, Michigan) in a heavyweight bout

(15-0, 14 KOs, fighting out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania by way of Kazakhstan) locks horns with (23-2, 15 KOs, fighting out of Saginaw, Michigan) in a heavyweight bout Reito Tsutsumi (26-2, 5 KOs, fighting out of Narashino, Chiba, Japan) goes toe-to-toe with Javier Martinez (10-1-1, 3 KOs, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) in a super featherweight bout

(26-2, 5 KOs, fighting out of Narashino, Chiba, Japan) goes toe-to-toe with (10-1-1, 3 KOs, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) in a super featherweight bout Sultan Almohammed (0-0, out of Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) battles Martin Caraballo (0-0-1, fighting out of Hollywood, Florida) in a super lightweight bout

(0-0, out of Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) battles (0-0-1, fighting out of Hollywood, Florida) in a super lightweight bout Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs, fighting out of Omaha, Nebraska) meets Raiko Santana (12-4, 6 KOs, fighting out of Pinar del Rio, Cuba) in a light heavyweight bout

(20-1, 16 KOs, fighting out of Omaha, Nebraska) meets (12-4, 6 KOs, fighting out of Pinar del Rio, Cuba) in a light heavyweight bout Marco Verde (2-0, 2 KOs, fighting out of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico) kicks off the night against Marcos Osorio Betancourt (11-2-1, 8 KOs, fighting out of Canóvanas, Puerto Rico) in a super middleweight bout

All bouts are live and subject to change.