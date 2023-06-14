Full UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 Roster Announced

Also featured on the main card will be Cyborg Abreu, a seven-time champion in no-gi competition, against Nick Meregali, the reigning Pan IBJJF champion, and former UFC flyweight title contender Alex Perez squaring off against Roman Bravo-Young, the former 2021 and 2022 NCAA wrestling champion from Penn State.

The main event will highlight Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and ADCC world champion Felipe Pena versus IBJJF no-gi world champion Craig Jones, while in the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will go head-to-head with Anthony Smith, a formidable UFC light heavyweight.

FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will also showcase an eight-man BJJ submission-only Absolute tournament, with the winner being awarded a $30,000 grand prize.

UFC FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC history.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.