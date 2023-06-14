 Skip to main content
A general view inside UFC APEX prior to the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 2 grappling event at on July 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC Fight Pass

Full UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 Roster Announced

Fight Pass Invitational 4 to Stream Live and Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS on Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
Jun. 14, 2023

UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, today announced the entire FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 4 roster, presenting five submission grappling matches and an eight-man elimination Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) tournament featuring some of the biggest names in combat sports. FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS on Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

Opening the main card will be lifelong jiu-jitsu athlete Emily Fernandez, who is coached and cornered by fifth-degree black belt and nine-time Black Belt World Masters champion Bruno Bastos. Fernandez will face the impressive 16-year-old double gold IBJJF world champion Helena Crevar, who is coached by John Danaher. Cornering Crevar will be Gordon Ryan, BJJ superstar and three-time ADCC world champion.

Fight Pass Invitational 4 full card announced

Also featured on the main card will be Cyborg Abreu, a seven-time champion in no-gi competition, against Nick Meregali, the reigning Pan IBJJF champion, and former UFC flyweight title contender Alex Perez squaring off against Roman Bravo-Young, the former 2021 and 2022 NCAA wrestling champion from Penn State.

The main event will highlight Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and ADCC world champion Felipe Pena versus IBJJF no-gi world champion Craig Jones, while in the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will go head-to-head with Anthony Smith, a formidable UFC light heavyweight.

FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will also showcase an eight-man BJJ submission-only Absolute tournament, with the winner being awarded a $30,000 grand prize.

UFC FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC history.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.

