Full UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 Roster Announced
Fight Pass Invitational 4 to Stream Live and Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS on Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
Jun. 14, 2023
UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, today announced the entire FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 4 roster, presenting five submission grappling matches and an eight-man elimination Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) tournament featuring some of the biggest names in combat sports. FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS on Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.
Opening the main card will be lifelong jiu-jitsu athlete Emily Fernandez, who is coached and cornered by fifth-degree black belt and nine-time Black Belt World Masters champion Bruno Bastos. Fernandez will face the impressive 16-year-old double gold IBJJF world champion Helena Crevar, who is coached by John Danaher. Cornering Crevar will be Gordon Ryan, BJJ superstar and three-time ADCC world champion.
Also featured on the main card will be Cyborg Abreu, a seven-time champion in no-gi competition, against Nick Meregali, the reigning Pan IBJJF champion, and former UFC flyweight title contender Alex Perez squaring off against Roman Bravo-Young, the former 2021 and 2022 NCAA wrestling champion from Penn State.
The main event will highlight Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and ADCC world champion Felipe Pena versus IBJJF no-gi world champion Craig Jones, while in the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will go head-to-head with Anthony Smith, a formidable UFC light heavyweight.
FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will also showcase an eight-man BJJ submission-only Absolute tournament, with the winner being awarded a $30,000 grand prize.
UFC FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC history.