Full UFC 250 Card Announced

On Wednesday, UFC President Dana White announced the full card for the UFC 250 event to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on June 6, with three pivotal bantamweight bouts taking center stage before Amanda Nunes defends her UFC women's featherweight title against Felicia Spencer in the main event.

In the co-main event, former champion Cody Garbrandt returns to battle Raphael Assuncao. Plus, Aljamain Sterling meets Cory Sandhagen, and "Sugar" Sean O'Malley faces off with Eddie Wineland.