Full UFC 250 Card Announced

UFC President Dana White Dropped By ESPN's SportsCenter With The Big News
May. 27, 2020

On Wednesday, UFC President Dana White announced the full card for the UFC 250 event to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on June 6, with three pivotal bantamweight bouts taking center stage before Amanda Nunes defends her UFC women's featherweight title against Felicia Spencer in the main event.

In the co-main event, former champion Cody Garbrandt returns to battle Raphael Assuncao. Plus, Aljamain Sterling meets Cory Sandhagen, and "Sugar" Sean O'Malley faces off with Eddie Wineland.

UFC 250 Main Card on Pay Per View

Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer 

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout, 5 Rounds 

Co-Main Event: Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley

ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

FIGHT PASS Early Prelims

Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark       

