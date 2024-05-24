The Full Story: Raquel Pennington

“I ran across her and Tecia, small-talked and then followed up,” explains Houghton, who has been working with the bantamweight titleholder ever since. “She was helping Tecia get ready for her fight (against Zhang Weili) and said, ‘Yeah, I can give it a try.’

“She came up, we did some cross-training together, went over some concepts, talked about her pros and cons in terms of things she feels she’s successful with and why she may have lost, talked about what we needed to do for her to evolve.

“We talked a little about adding some tools, adding some weapons, setting traps, and she was on board with everything and has some good insights to help me be a better coach too,” he continues. “I have to give credit where credit is due: I’m fortunate to be coaching a lot of high-level athletes and have people coming in from all over the world, but when they come in, I would be a fool not to learn things and ask questions, as well.

"She was able to give some input into what she felt were her best weapons that we could build off, and we got to work. The (Irene) Aldana fight was the first one that came across the board when we started working together. I watched some film and thought, ‘This girl is good,’ but with a little pressure, some creativity and heart, she went out there and showed a little bit of an updated version and we really haven’t looked back; just been building and climbing.”