The Full Story: Ramiz Brahimaj

He trails off again, looking around the interior of his car for exits, a way to avoid sharing the painful memories flooding his mind. He steels himself, but before he resumes, I interrupt him.

Brahimaj and I have spoken multiple times in the past — we did an interview ahead of his UFC debut against Griffin and again prior to his sophomore outing against Sasha Palatnikov.

We’ve stayed in touch, dropping into one another’s DMs on occasion to offer birthday wishes and kind words to one another. When he turns up in the corner of one of his teammates, I tag him on Twitter, knowing he’ll see it and smile, dubbing him “The Lieutenant,” given that Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud has become known as “The General.”

When I reached out to organize this particular call, he responded almost immediately with enthusiasm; a time coordinated in one back-and-forth, signed off with a fist bump emoji and anticipation.

As he sits in his car, afraid to discuss a period that he’s still struggling to deal with more than a year later, I interrupt him to say, “Thank you.”

We talk about strength all the time in this sport, but rarely as a core piece of someone’s character and even less often when it comes to the strength it takes to be open and vulnerable; to allow someone else to see you at your most raw and human.

As I tell him what it means to me for him to sit in his car and share this story with me — for him to want to share this with me and trust me to handle it with the care and detail it deserves — he breaks down, the tears that had been escaping in single lines now coming in waves.

After a couple beats, he thanks me for what I’ve said, and as we wipe tears from our faces, he continues.

“I think it happened in the first month, month-and-a-half,” he says. “I was eating the painkillers like candy — the gabapentin, the nerve-blockers — because I was in excruciating pain. I was masking it to the best of my abilities, but that was some of the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life. I was barely sleeping.

“I couldn’t pick up my nephew,” Brahimaj adds, barely able to get the words out. “I felt emasculated and humiliated because I couldn’t even pull down a five-pound band.”

It’s some Marcellus Wallace and Butch s*** — pride f****** with him — except it’s also making him question himself as a person, as a man, as the person he’s always held himself out to be.

The strong one. The rock. The soldier, literally and figuratively.

“If I’m not those things, then who am I? What kind of man am I that I can’t even pull down a five-pound band? No man; that’s the answer.”

He doesn’t say any of things, but it’s unmistakably where his mind went in the moment, and those wounds are far from healed.

“When I say this injury humbled me to the point that it taught me a lesson about substance abuse — something that I was never familiar with — I saw how people could fall down the cracks and lose themselves entirely, just off taking that gabapentin,” he says, voice getting a little quieter. “I didn’t want to live any more.