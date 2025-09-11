Full Steam Ahead For Gable Steveson | UFC Fight Pass

“Man, my whole life has been just my parents taking me to wrestling tournaments and just getting acclimated to places and trying to be the best I can,” Steveson said. “And then when I won the Olympics, I mean you hit the peak of wrestling, but there's always been that drive and want to do more great things. And you’ve got to give up a lot of time, you’ve got to give up seeing a lot of people. And then when you stop seeing a lot of people, people get upset at you and it's the domino effect of a lot of things that you really don't think about. But in the grand scheme of it, if you want to be super good at something, you've got to give up time, you got to give up seeing people, you got to give up going to places, like going out to eat with your friends or going out on a Saturday and replacing time with things that can make you special.”

Steveson has been special for the majority of his 25 years, but perhaps the most special thing he did was returning to the University of Minnesota in 2024 for his last year of eligibility. As he expected, he won his fourth Big Ten title, but in the National Championship match earlier this year against Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson, he lost in what was seen as one of the biggest upsets in wrestling history.

When it was over, the loss obviously stung, but he handled it with grace.

TWO EPIC EVENTS SEPT. 13: Noche UFC & Canelo vs Crawford

“I tried to do my best to,” said Steveson. “I tried to put every single eyeball on the Minnesota program and every single eyeball on NCAA wrestling, and even though it didn't turn out the way I wanted to and I knew if I had longer time, that outcome would've been a lot different, things happen, and like I said in the interview with (ESPN’s) Pat McAfee, the world keeps spinning.”