Full Steam Ahead For Liana Jojua

Jojua’s first three UFC fights all took place in Abu Dhabi, and having just returned to the idyllic oasis of Las Vegas from the U.A.E. after a pitstop in New York myself, I can understand entirely the impact climate can have on just about everything you do.

But if Jojua is grateful for her chance to acclimate to the mild winter climate of Las Vegas, maybe the visa issues that delayed her initial meeting with Casey from August until now is a sort of blessing in disguise.

“Yes, it’s good because I had more time for training and more time to see my opponent’s fights,” the Georgian said, adding that constantly worrying about her visa added a level of stress and distraction to her training that was becoming difficult to manage.

The logistics worked themselves out, and now “She Wolf” has settled in at Syndicate Mixed Martial Arts just down the street from the Octagon she’ll be competing in on Saturday, alongside countryman Merab Dvalishvili, who spends time training in Las Vegas.

“I’m so happy, I love these guys. They’re my brothers,” Jojua said of the success fellow Georgian fighters have enjoyed since breaking into the UFC. “I’m so happy to see my brothers win all the time. They look so good in the Octagon, such good fights. And I’m very proud for Georgian fighters.”

The 26-year-old looks to be the next to raise the Georgian flag inside the Octagon following a win on Saturday, but first has to get past UFC veteran Cortney Casey.