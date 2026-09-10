A Full Day Of Combat Sports On September 12 Between Noche UFC And Garcia vs Benn
From Noche UFC To Garcia vs Benn, Fight Fans Have A Full Slate Of Action To Watch On September 12
By Zac Pacleb
• Sep. 10, 2026
Fight fans are getting spoiled on September 12 as they’ll have a full plate of combat sports action, starting with Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado and ending with an epic boxing card in Las Vegas headlined by a title bout between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn.
The festivities get started when the Noche UFC prelims kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET as undefeated 21-year-old Mexican Regina Tarin takes on wily veteran JJ Aldrich to open the card. When the page turns to the main card, the show in Las Vegas begins with the Garcia vs Benn undercard kicking off in T-Mobile Arena, featuring several fun fights, including a 10-round contest between Jose Ramirez and Alexis Rocha and a 6-round affair between Vlad Panin and Dakota Linger.
In Glendale, the main card begins at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, with hot prospect David Martinez welcoming powerful veteran Dan Ige to the bantamweight division, followed by a high-stakes heavyweight matchup between Waldo Cortes Acosta and Curtis Blaydes. The tension remains when former flyweight champion and first female Mexican champion Alexa Grasso faces France’s Manon Fiorot in a bout of paramount importance to the division’s title picture.
The night concludes with a stunning featherweight matchup as Brazil’s Jean Silva looks to position himself in the featherweight title queue and make amends for his loss at last year’s Noche event as he takes on short-notice replacement and Arizona-native Jose Miguel Delgado in what should be an explosive contest.
Afterward, the meat of the Garcia vs Benn main card will be underway, including the unbeaten cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia as he defends his Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine cruiserweight titles.
It all concludes with the welterweight world title bout between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn in T-Mobile Arena.
Fans in the United States can watch both cards exclusively on Paramount+. Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch via DAZN pay-per-view or a DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for all of the results, coverage, highlights, post-fight interviews, and more.
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.