A Full Day Of Combat Sports On September 12 Between Noche UFC And Garcia vs Benn

The festivities get started when the Noche UFC prelims kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET as undefeated 21-year-old Mexican Regina Tarin takes on wily veteran JJ Aldrich to open the card. When the page turns to the main card, the show in Las Vegas begins with the Garcia vs Benn undercard kicking off in T-Mobile Arena, featuring several fun fights, including a 10-round contest between Jose Ramirez and Alexis Rocha and a 6-round affair between Vlad Panin and Dakota Linger.

FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Jean Silva | Marwan Rahiki | Alexa Grasso | Regina Tarin | Tommy McMillen | Brandon Moreno

In Glendale, the main card begins at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, with hot prospect David Martinez welcoming powerful veteran Dan Ige to the bantamweight division, followed by a high-stakes heavyweight matchup between Waldo Cortes Acosta and Curtis Blaydes. The tension remains when former flyweight champion and first female Mexican champion Alexa Grasso faces France’s Manon Fiorot in a bout of paramount importance to the division’s title picture.

The night concludes with a stunning featherweight matchup as Brazil’s Jean Silva looks to position himself in the featherweight title queue and make amends for his loss at last year’s Noche event as he takes on short-notice replacement and Arizona-native Jose Miguel Delgado in what should be an explosive contest.