From Here Forward, Steve Garcia All Business

“I've been in the sport for a long time, and it feels like it some days, some days it doesn’t,” he said. “I feel like the sport's kind of worn on me in good and bad ways, but I'm just blessed.”

So what’s the secret?

“I can't really say that there's a particular way on how not to get burned out,” Garcia admits. “I think if you dedicate your life to this sport, which I pretty much have, you are gonna have your moments where you are burned out. I've had a year where I fought five or six times before, and trust me, it will wear on you. But when you have a passion and a love for it, the burning out process is minimal. And I'm not saying that I never feel burnt out or whatever the case is, but sometimes you just need to go on a vacation or go play some golf. And I do things like that to keep me sane, keep me leveled, and I just try to find little outlets here and there, and I think I've managed good enough to where I can just keep grinding. That's what it really comes down to.”

The grind took him through a perfect 14-0 amateur career and 12 pro fights before he got the call for Dana White’s Contender Series in the summer of 2019. He won, halting Desmond Torres in the first round, but missing weight for the bout meant he wasn’t going to get a UFC contract. Yet after another knockout victory, this one in the LFA promotion, he got a short-notice UFC debut against Luis Pena, a bout in which he moved up to 155 pounds. He dropped a decision to Pena, but proved that he could hang with his peers in the lightweight division. Then came the win over Ontiveros, and while adjusting to his new division is still a work in progress, he’s getting there.