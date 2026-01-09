FRESHREALM ANNOUNCES UFC IGNITE, ALL-NEW HOME DELIVERY MEAL PROGRAM

UFC Ignite meals, designed by UFC nutrition and performance experts, provide balanced, nutrient-rich meals tailored to individual wellness goals. UFC Ignite is now available nationwide throughout the continental U.S., with meals available to order at ufcignite.com.



UFC Ignite offers nearly 200 total meals, with a rotating weekly menu featuring more than 60 selections. UFC Ignite offers flexible plans to cut, maintain, or build body weight based on customers’ health goals.

Every meal is developed with input from the UFC Performance Institute, the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center. All meals contain 25-60 grams of protein per serving and are made with high-quality ingredients, free from synthetic colors.

The UFC Ignite Philosophy



“FreshRealm is honored to partner with UFC®, one of the most recognized brands in sports and an innovative organization, especially when it comes to supporting athlete performance through nutrition,” said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO of FreshRealm. “Whether you are a busy parent, an office professional, or a weekend warrior, this collaboration makes it easier to add discipline and improved nutrition to your life. We are delivering high-quality, delicious, and nutrient-dense meals straight to your doorstep—no prep, no mess, just easy to enjoy and keep you moving towards your goals.”

Dr. Duncan French, Senior Vice President, UFC Performance Institute, added, “At the UFC Performance Institute, our responsibility has always been to translate world-class performance science into meaningful, real-world impact for athletes. With UFC Ignite, we’re doing exactly that, but for everyone—taking the nutrition principles, processes, and standards we use every day with UFC athletes and thoughtfully applying them to the everyday consumer. Partnering with FreshRealm enables us to deliver high-quality, convenient meal solutions that reflect our evidence-based approach to fueling health, performance, and long-term wellbeing.”

In addition to home delivery via ufcignite.com, individual UFC Ignite meals will also be available at select retailers later this year.