A Fresh Decade For "The Happy Warrior"

Ten years ago at this time, Barber was 11 years old and navigating grammar school along with her afterschool martial arts training. Modafferi was 27, living in Japan and already 18 fights into her pro MMA career. Women weren’t fighting in the UFC yet, but they were competing around the world, and Modafferi was busy logging bouts against Marloes Coenen, Shayna Baszler, Tara LaRosa and Megumi Yabushita. Maybe she wasn’t making noise in the States like women are today, but she was making a living and had earned the respect of the hardcore MMA fanbase.

Then the roof caved in.

Order UFC 246 Here

“I think that was the beginning of my downward slide,” said Modafferi when asked where she was in 2010. “I had dropped to flyweight and started losing all my fights. I was trying to figure out what I was doing and my body was breaking down. It was the beginning of a rough time for me.”

She chuckles.

“I just wanted to win my fights.”