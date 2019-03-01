French Rugby Sevens Visits UFC Performance Institute

The visit gave the Frenchmen an up-close look at what the UFC has to offer its athletes, from the facilities to the athletes that take advantage of the Performance Institute.

“(The Performance Institute) is unreal,” said Marvin O’Connor, a winger on the team. “It’s really good. Would love to see a big fight in Paris, maybe one day.”

Currently, however, mixed martial arts is illegal in France. If that were to change, however, O’Connor would appreciate seeing an event.

“The athletes are unreal,” he said. “I reckon they’re the most incredible athletes around here. It’s such a tough sport.”