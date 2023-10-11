Free Fights | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Best Of
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi with a main event that will see UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defend his belt in a rematch against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main event features the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev as he moves back up to middleweight to take on No. 7 ranked contender, Paulo Costa.
Before these athletes step under the bright lights inside Etihad Arena, let's look back at some of their jawdropping performances that led them to this point.
Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 1
The last time UFC was in Abu Dhabi it was Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title belt. Makhachev submitted Oliveira in the second round, marking his 11th straight victory and the first time he would raise UFC gold.
Free Fight | Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 1
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Free Fight | Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 1
/
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski looked to claim champ-champ status as he moved up to lightweight and faced lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in Perth at UFC 284. The two went five rounds in a fight that is still being talked about by fans.
Free Fight | Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Free Fight | Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
/
Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns
Talk about a fight for the ages. This welterweight battle between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is still at the forefront of many fans minds as the two went toe-to-toe for three rounds last year in Jacksonville at UFC 273.
Free Fight | Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Free Fight | Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns
/
Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold earned Fight of the Night honors in this co-main event scrap that signified Costa's return to the middleweight division and an end to Rockhold's career inside the Octagon.
Free Fight | Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Free Fight | Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold
/
Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang
"Borz" is no stranger to success inside Etihad Arena. Back in 2021 at UFC 287, Chimaev extended his record to 10-0 after his submitted Li "The Leech" Jingliang in the first round, earning a Performance of the Night bonus.
Free Fight | Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Free Fight | Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang
/
Don't miss a moment of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
Tags