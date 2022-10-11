Free Fights | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

In the main event at UFC 274, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira challenged Justin Gaethje. Missing weight by less than a pound, Oliveira was stripped of his title and unable to reclaim it with a win. However, that didn’t stop him from putting on an epic performance against “The Highlight.”

RELATED: The 10: UFC Lightweight Title Fights | Coach Conversation: Oliveira vs Makhachev

In what’s become customary for Charles Oliveira fights as of late, the victory didn’t come without setbacks. Suffering two knockdowns within the opening frame, Oliveira battled back, landing a straight right that dropped Gaethje to the canvas. Instincts kicked in and Oliveira was on the ground searching for numerous submissions immediately. With just under two minutes to go in the first round, Oliveira sunk in a rear naked choke, forcing the tap from Gaethje.

Despite losing his title, “Do Bronx” insists that the champion has a name, and he will try and back up his words against Makhachev on October 22.

Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira – Oct. 30, 2021