Free Fights | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

On October 22, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, a massive PPV card showcasing some of the most highly anticipated fights of 2022.
In the main event, Charles Oliveira will try and reclaim his lightweight title when he faces Islam Makhachev, a dominant wrestler looking to prove that he’s the best 155-pound fighter in the world. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. Plus, UFC superstar Sean O’Malley takes on his toughest test to date against former 135-pound champion Petr Yan.
Here are some of the best fights from UFC 280’s featured athletes:
Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje
UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje – May 7, 2022
In the main event at UFC 274, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira challenged Justin Gaethje. Missing weight by less than a pound, Oliveira was stripped of his title and unable to reclaim it with a win. However, that didn’t stop him from putting on an epic performance against “The Highlight.”
RELATED: The 10: UFC Lightweight Title Fights | Coach Conversation: Oliveira vs Makhachev
In what’s become customary for Charles Oliveira fights as of late, the victory didn’t come without setbacks. Suffering two knockdowns within the opening frame, Oliveira battled back, landing a straight right that dropped Gaethje to the canvas. Instincts kicked in and Oliveira was on the ground searching for numerous submissions immediately. With just under two minutes to go in the first round, Oliveira sunk in a rear naked choke, forcing the tap from Gaethje.
Despite losing his title, “Do Bronx” insists that the champion has a name, and he will try and back up his words against Makhachev on October 22.
Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira – Oct. 30, 2021
At UFC 267, Islam Makhachev earned his ninth consecutive victory inside the Octagon when he faced Dan Hooker. Less than 40 seconds in, Hooker threw an inside low kick, but Makhachev read it perfectly, shooting and securing his only takedown of the fight.
WATCH: Islam Makhachev's 10-Fight Win Streak
From there, Makhachev constantly worked for side control, eventually getting the position with three minutes to go in the round and plenty of time to work. Makhachev quickly grabbed a hold of Hooker’s arm, locking in a Kimura and forcing the tap. At UFC 280, it will be interesting to see how Makhachev’s top control matches up with Oliveira’s elite grappling off his back if the fight gets to the mat.
Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan 2
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie – April 9, 2022
Leading up to Aljamain Sterling’s first title defense at UFC 273, many fans and critics doubted his skill set because he won his title via disqualification at UFC 259, despite winning five straight before that bout. So, when the time came, Sterling had a point to prove.
MORE STERLING: Aljamain Sterling Gives His Thoughts On Bantamweight Contenders | Athlete Profile
After standing and trading with one of the best boxers currently in the bantamweight division, Sterling took the fight where he does best in the second round, dragging Yan to the mat and taking control of his back for nearly four straight minutes. Now confident, Sterling executed his gameplan just as well in round three and was up 3-0 on two of the judges’ scorecards. Yan picked up the pace in the championship rounds, but it wasn’t enough to dethrone the “Funkmaster.”
TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – July 24, 2021
After two years away from competition, Dillashaw returned to the Octagon to face one of the most difficult stylistic matchups in the bantamweight division, Cory Sandhagen, with a title fight on the line for later in the year.
RELATED: The 10: UFC Bantamweight Title Fights | Coach Conversation: Sterling vs Dillashaw | Reclaiming Gold: Breaking Down Every UFC Athlete To Reclaim A Title In The Same Division
Right from the start of the first round, Dillashaw showed he hadn’t missed a beat, engaging with Sandhagen on the feet and trying to secure takedowns. Throughout the fight, Sandhagen showed how effective his diverse striking and movement was, landing some vicious shots that cut open Dillashaw’s nose and eyebrow. However, Dillashaw’s toughness was on full display, as he continued battling and putting Sandhagen on his back foot. Ultimately, Dillashaw won via split decision but couldn’t compete for the title until UFC 280, as injuries forced him to step away for another year.
Petr Yan vs Urijah Faber
UFC 245: Usman vs Covington – Dec. 14, 2019
During his rise to becoming bantamweight champion in 2020, Petr Yan looked virtually unstoppable. A hard-hitting boxer that could defend nearly every grappler’s attempts to take him down to the mat, Yan had the perfect style to be one of the elite fighters at 135 pounds.
MORE UFC 280: All UFC 280 Content To Get You Ready For Fight Night | View The Fight Card | Order PPV
At UFC 245, Yan put all his skills on display against UFC veteran Urijah Faber. Despite Faber’s efforts, Yan looked to be one step ahead in nearly every exchange. Throughout each round, Yan picked up the pace more and more, landing with more vicious intent. In the third round, Yan secured the KO finish with a beautiful head kick as he was breaking away from the clinch. Currently the No. 1 contender, Yan will try and shut down the hype behind Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.
Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida
UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 – March 27, 2021
In every one of Sean O’Malley’s fights, his striking is something to behold. Tall and lengthy for the 135-pound division and paired with his elusive footwork and one-punch KO power, O’Malley is a dangerous proposition for any bantamweight.
MORE O'MALLEY: Sean O'Malley's Greatest Hits | O'Malley Discusses His Bout Against Petr Yan | Sean O'Malley's Dana White's Contender Series Showcase
At UFC 260, O’Malley showcased all his tools against Thomas Almeida. Scoring a knockdown in just three minutes into the first round, O’Malley thought he had a walk-off KO, but Almeida’s toughness brought him right back to his feet. In the third round, after receiving criticism for attempting a walk-off in the first round, O’Malley backed up his second knockdown with one vicious ground strike that reverberated around the UFC APEX. O’Malley will try and deliver another entertaining performance against his toughest challenge yet in Petr Yan.
