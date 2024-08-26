Fred Dupras: Take Two | UFC FIGHT PASS

But with the event in full swing and his hands wrapped, Dupras was informed that Arnett would not be able to compete, and the Laval native was understandably crushed.

“I don’t know why the emotion came at me. It was more like, ‘I did all the sacrifice with the baby and everything,’ and after, I was thinking, ‘All the people came here for me,’” explained Dupras, who welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend just before the event, and spent his camp alternating between training sessions, teaching private classes, and getting additional work in at home. “The show was already started, so we can’t do nothing. It was the third fight or the fourth fight, and they said they were not gonna let me fight, so I was like, ‘F***!’”

The disappointment of missing out on the biggest opportunity of his career to date left the French-Canadian prospect wrestling with a strange mix of emotions.

On one hand, he didn’t want to face or beat any version of Arnett that was anything less than 100 percent, because such a win wouldn’t feel as meaningful or deserved. On the other hand, going out with some of his family and friends that came to watch him compete without having stepped into the cage left him feeling like he had lost.

“You feel like you lost,” said the affable Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, who has earned all seven of his wins by first-round submission, never once venturing into the third minute of any of his eight professional bouts. “It’s funny to say because I’ve lost in the past, but I feel like everybody is down, too. It feels like a loss, emotionally.

“I know I didn’t lose anything, but I feel almost like I worked for nothing, and that’s why I wanted to re-do the fight: it means the first camp is still good for this one.”

Rather than move on from the pairing and see what else was available to him, Dupras has re-framed June’s heartbreak as a warm-up to this week’s fight; viewing everything that transpired as both a test of his mental fortitude and an opportunity to re-double his efforts and ensure that he turns up at his absolute best when he and Arnett finally share the cage on Friday night at La Tohu and airing exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.