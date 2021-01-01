Frankie Edgar's Relentless Pursuit

The pride of Toms River, New Jersey, was already established as one of the UFC’s best at the time, and he had the world lightweight title and a pair of wins over BJ Penn to prove it, but it wasn’t until he roared back from a near knockout loss in the opening round of his rematch with Gray Maynard to secure a draw verdict and retain his title that the whole world got on the bandwagon of “The Answer”.

They never left. More than ten years later.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday,” said Edgar. “Sometimes you look back and tell stories and talk about opponents, and yeah, you're like, 'Wow, that was a while ago.' But a lot of those memories are still so fresh in my mind.”

RELATED: The Making Of Frankie Edgar

And that fighting spirit hasn’t dulled, not through the ups and downs, or through moves from 155 pounds all the way down to 135 pounds, where he is currently ranked fourth in the world heading into his Saturday bout against No. 2-ranked Cory Sandhagen. That’s an improbable journey for anyone to make and still be on top, but if anyone needed any proof, Edgar’s win over Pedro Munhoz in his bantamweight debut last summer was there for everyone to see.