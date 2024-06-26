Frankie Edgar Talks UFC Hall Of Fame And Retirement

He will have to make time for some R&R this week, though, as he gets his well-deserved place with the greats of the sport. It’s a trip to Vegas for something other than a fistfight, and that’s got to be nice for the man who went 8-4-1 in the fight capital of the world.

“It is, and most of the people that are going to be there are the people that used to come to all my fights,” he said. “So it's going to be a little weird to be around these people and not have that nervous energy because we have a fight coming this weekend. (Laughs) So I have a little nervous energy because of the speech and all that stuff, but nothing like a fight.”

Just like one of his fights, expect Edgar to be ready to shine when the lights are on, but it has to be surreal that something he did for so many years for the love of the game turned into a career and then recognition as one of the best to ever do it.

“I was honored,” said Edgar. “The people that have been in the Hall of Fame are the who's who of this sport, and just to be mentioned among these people is…I guess it never was my mission to set out to be a Hall of Famer. I just wanted to do this. I enjoyed it. Once I got into it, I knew I wanted to be a champion and I wanted to always win. And those accolades usually lead to the Hall of Fame. So I guess mission accomplished.”