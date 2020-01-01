Frankie Edgar Remembers Champ Life

“BJ was a legend at the time,” said Edgar. “He was the champion, the guy that couldn't be beat, and leading up to that fight, he was running through everybody. Licking his blood off his glove when he fought (Sean) Sherk, running through Diego (Sanchez), putting away (Kenny) Florian. I was just the next victim.”

That was the opinion of the oddsmakers, fans and media. It wasn’t the opinion of the 28-year-old from Toms River, New Jersey.

“I just didn't listen to any of that noise and I didn't know if I could win, but I definitely believed I could.”

Penn was at the top of his game, for sure, but so was Edgar, who entered the fight in Abu Dhabi with a 6-1 UFC record that included a three-fight winning streak and wins over the likes of Sean Sherk, Tyson Griffin and Spencer Fisher. He was ready. But was he ready for everything that came with being a champion? He was a couple years into his marriage, he was a fairly new father with another baby on the way, and he was just getting established in life, as well as in the UFC.

Edgar laughs when he recalls his father continuing to pay his dues as a union plumber, a job he quit before the Fisher fight in 2007, just in case the fighting gig didn’t pay off.

“He did for a little bit just to make sure we could make it,” said Edgar. “Now that I think back, everything was so new. I was in the UFC for a little over three years at the time (of the Penn fight) so I was still kind of green. It was wild.”