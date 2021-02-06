Frankie Edgar: Not Down, Not Out

“You try to take away what you can from that short amount of time to see if there’s anything you can do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Now, more than four weeks removed from his second fight in his new home of the bantamweight division, the New Jersey native is splitting his time amongst his family and the gym, already plotting his return to the Octagon.

“Before I got in there [with Sandhagen], I was going to try to fight in July,” Edgar said. “I think I’m going to try to stick to that. I’m already back in the gym, training a little bit here and there. Obviously, nothing crazy, but getting back in the mode a little bit. I don’t like staying stagnant for too long.”

It’s a statement that speaks for itself, as the seventh-ranked bantamweight was back in the gym just days after returning from Las Vegas, with his body in a condition that was “the best it’s ever been after a fight.”

For the 39-year-old, the most frustrating part of his Fight Night performance was “really just the work, the hard work. I didn’t get out of breath at all,” Edgar said, laughing. “I didn’t even get to get a workout in that day."