Frankie Edgar Isn't Ready To Pass The Torch

The other contributing factor is something most people don’t necessarily associate with the 37-year-old fixture of the championship chase.

“I’m a very competitive person — that’s why I chose this sport — and if I want to compete against the guys in our room, I have to be on top of my game and I can’t slow down,” said Edgar, reflecting on the push he gets from his teammates. “I’ve got to show these guys how this old man does it and I can’t get passed up by anybody — I’m not ready for that.

“I think it’s my ego,” he added quickly when asked what has kept him competing at a high level at an age when most of his contemporaries have started to take a step back in their careers. “A lot of people say ‘don’t let your ego get in the way of stuff,’ but I think that’s what has kept me wanting to be so dominant and still be on top of my game is that I’m not ready to give it up and pass the torch to anybody.

“I still think I have the ability to be the best in the world and I get the opportunity to fight for that title in two days and prove that I am the best in the world.”

Saturday’s bout with Holloway will be the ninth championship fight of Edgar’s UFC career, however it’s been over seven years since the last time the former lightweight titleholder entered as the champion.