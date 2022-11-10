Frankie Edgar Is In Familiar Territory

“That's for afterwards,” laughs Edgar, who may not be emotional now, but will likely be as soon as he puts his gloves down for the last time. That’s the hardest fight for anyone in the business, especially for someone who impacted the sport like Edgar did over the last 17 years. Fighting everyone and anyone, Edgar reigned over the lightweight division from 2010 to 2012, and while that would have been enough for most, he then went on to become a contender in the featherweight and bantamweight divisions. Along the way, he had epic fights with Gray Maynard, Benson Henderson, Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira and Pedro Munhoz, and defeated the likes of BJ Penn, Sean Sherk, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Yair Rodriguez. The only question left for “The Answer” is, what replaces that feeling this sport has brought to him for almost two decades?

ALL ACCESS: All The UFC 281 Content You Need To Get Ready For Saturday Night

“I have some ideas and things I want to do,” he said. “I definitely need something to dive into, for sure. But I had fighting, and I was concentrating on it so much that I never could dive into anything else. I'm kind of an all or nothing type of guy, and that's why I never opened a gym or started another business venture for the most part. I always had my hand in this or that, but never fully jumped into it because I never wanted to take away from my fighting career. But now that it's over, I think I'll be able to do that.”

He'll also get to spend more time with Renee and their three kids, who will all be in attendance this Saturday to watch him do his thing one more time. And when he steps into the Octagon with Gutierrez, he will have the same attitude he’s always had.