Frankie Edgar Has A Clean Slate

I have to interrupt. Knowing Edgar a long time, I tell him that I wouldn’t be surprised if he puts out a comeback video at 53 like former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson did recently.

“That would be pretty incredible,” he laughs. “I don't know if my wife could deal with that one.”

Yeah, nix that idea. So why not focus on the present, where both Edgar and Miller are as dangerous in the Octagon as they’ve ever been, with Edgar starting a new chapter at 135 pounds and Miller winning three of his last five, with his most recent victory in June being a first-round submission of hot prospect Roosevelt Roberts.

“Watching him, I tweeted out that Jim Miller's the type of guy that makes you proud to be from Jersey,” said Edgar of his former foe. “Just knowing him through the years and knowing what he's been through with Lyme disease and everything, knowing that he could pull it off makes it all that much more possible for myself.”

He laughs.

“You can't write us Jersey boys off, not quite yet.”

And no one is writing Edgar off, despite a current rough patch where he’s gone 3-3 in his last six. Now beating Jeremy Stephens, Yair Rodriguez and Cub Swanson while only losing to Brian Ortega, Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung would be a six-fight string most would crave, but if there’s one loss added to his record, it’s one loss too many, and that competitive streak is what’s kept him on top all these years. It’s also what he hopes will drive him to a world championship in his new division.

