Frank Lester's Bad Karma On The Ultimate Fighter

TUF 9 welterweight Frank Lester had specific animosity for his “traitor” opponent, James Wilks, ahead of their second-round matchup. After an entertaining montage of his rage and shadow boxing tailored to fit Wilks’ face, Lester sat in the van with the other U.S. welterweights on the way home from the gym when a particularly aggressive wager was placed.

For every one of Wilks’ teeth Lester were to knock out, teammate Demarques Johnson would give him $100.

The proposition was so well received other castmates were concerned Lester would be too enthusiastic and had to clarify, the teeth could only be knocked out inside the cage.