Frank Camacho Learned To Channel Emotions

“I didn’t jump on the cage,” he laughs. “If you see the way I raised my hand and closed my eyes, it was like, ‘Wow, that was great. I did it.’ It was more a feel of relief, but it was satisfying.”

In a way, the subdued post-fight photos reflect Camacho’s performance in Sweden. Instead of the wild berserker that endeared himself to fight fans over his first four UFC bouts, “Frank the Crank” was cool and disciplined. Oh, he was still exciting, but this time he didn’t have to take two to give one back, a testament to lessons learned with his new coach Colin Oyama and a belief that to have a long and successful career, he had to stick to the game plan.

“I had a little bit more guidance and, through that, I’ve been able to increase my patience and my discipline,” he said. “Things really shifted and I saw the results and I went all-in. I just had to believe in everyone’s part of the process and then all I’ve got to do is show up to the gym and work hard and be smart.”