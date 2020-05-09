Francis Ngannou Ready To Fulfill His Destiny

Rather than get hung up on the specifics on his loss to Miocic and treat it like a single, isolated incident, the 34-year-old from Cameroon instead looks at everything that led up to that moment, recognizing that every piece of the puzzle contributed to the final picture, acknowledging the difficulties he had with the new obligations and expectations that came with being a rising star and the center of a heavyweight championship fight.

“When I got to the title fight, I got a different approach and that was due to the pressure that I had,” said Ngannou, who went from never headlining a UFC event to being seen as the champion-in-waiting, with UFC 220 simply being the night he made things official. “I approached that fight differently; it wasn’t me. I was going there to smash him like he was nobody and I never approached a fight like that; I was always very careful when I was approaching a fight, but that one, I wasn’t.

“When I look back at it, I feel upset, mad at myself that I didn’t do things differently,” he added. “Maybe it would have played out differently if I had a good approach, but in another way, this was something that was meant to happen at some point in my career because I didn’t have as much experience; I was still very new in the sport.”

It’s funny to see how perceptions and narratives change following a fight like that, as pieces of information and talking points that were so prevalent and integral to the story of Ngannou’s rise were quickly discarded in favor of sharp criticisms surrounding his approach, his attitude, and his lack of preparedness to compete against the absolute best the heavyweight division had to offer.

Those criticisms were only magnified following the loss to Lewis, yet as he’s rebounded and embarked on the remarkable streak that carries him into Saturday’s second meeting with Miocic, those key elements that made his initial ascent so special have largely remained buried.

But Ngannou and Nicksick each see those foundational pieces of his sharp, sudden rise through the ranks playing a big part in how things play out the second time around this weekend.