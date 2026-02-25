Francis Marshall Wants To Make It Emphatic

Since earning his UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series back in August 2022, Marshall has gone 2-3 in the Octagon. But, despite a start that has brought more losses than wins, Marshall is upbeat about how things have gone in his first five UFC appearances. Two of those defeats came via split decision; rather than frustration, he's using them as a lesson to be more emphatic and positive in his bouts.

"I feel like it's gone decent," he assessed.

"There's some close calls that could have went the other way, that I could have been looking at 4-1 instead of a 2-3 record, but that's kind of out of my hands. That's more in what the judges see, and I've got to be more active in fights and look for more finishes and try to dominate more.

"That's what I'm doing going into this fight – looking to finish more, looking to make it more one-sided, to take it out of the judges' hands, or leave no questions for anyone, just to let them know I won the fight."