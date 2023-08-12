Francis Marshall Seeks Redemption Following First Professional Loss

“It sucked, but, at the end of the day, it’s just putting it on myself,” Marshall said regarding the loss. “It wasn’t anyone’s fault but my own. What happened in that fight, I could have easily won it if I stuck to the game plan that me and my coaches put together for that eight to 10 week [camp]. I fell off the gameplan the first two rounds and I lost the fight.

“I’m trying to put less stress and pressure on myself to win and be perfect. I want to come in here and fight my style, fight the way I [want to] fight and have more fun with it.”

When he flew back home to his native New Jersey, Marshall knew he made costly mistakes in the fight, But rather than beating himself up over it, Marshall used the fight as a learning experience to trust his coach’s instincts and trust the game plan he and his team drilled for two months.

Marshall said the loss rewired his mind and that he’s entering his upcoming bout against Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos with an entirely different mentality. Now without the pressure of an undefeated record tied to his name, Marshall believes all the nerves are shaken out, and he can finally settle into the Octagon and perform to the best of his abilities.