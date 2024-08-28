Francis Marshall Finally Knows He Belongs

At first, Marshall would go down to South Florida for a week every month, then return to Jersey, but in late-June, he made the permanent move, and after a lot of full-time work with his new squad, he was itching to get into a fight, and when Danny Silva was forced out of the bout with Buzukja, Marshall put his hand up and got in to a nice little scrap with the New Yorker. When the dust settled, Marshall pulled off a split decision victory, and though it would have been nice for Marshall to bounce back from his August 2023 loss to Isaac Dulgarian with a quick win, after a year on the sidelines, getting three hard rounds in did more good than harm.

RECAP: Week 3 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

“All three rounds felt great,” said Marshall. “Anytime you're in there fighting, it feels great. Yeah, it would've been nice to put him away in the second when I dropped him - I thought that was going to be it - but to get the 15 minutes back and the experience back in there after a year is almost equivalent to two fights with quick finishes. So, it was just getting back in there, getting the time in the Octagon and getting settled back in.”

Consider the settling complete. Now the 25-year-old wants to get back to a consistent – and busy – schedule.

“I'm ready to go back in,” said Marshall, who will take a short-notice opportunity if one comes, but if not, he’s looking for a fall return.

“I'm going to try for November, or if not November, I know that card in Tampa would be pretty cool to fight on. I know that's December 14th, last one of the year, so that would be ideal for me, too.”