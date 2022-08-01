Francis Marshall Aims To Be New Jersey’s Next Great UFC Fighter | UFC FIGHT PASS

New Jersey’s Francis Marshall touts a 5-0 professional record and is one of the hottest prospects coming into this year’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. A powerful grappler with a smothering top game, Marshall will be walking into the UFC APEX to face Connor Matthews in what he hopes to be his final fight before joining the UFC roster.

With four of his five professional wins coming via rear naked choke, there was an understandable hype train behind the featherweight prospect on the east coast regional circuit. Being that he trains under New Jersey mixed martial arts staple Kurt Pellegrino, many in the area expect Marshall to be the state’s next great UFC star.

At Home With Jamahal Hill | UFC Fight Night: Santos v Hill

“I think a lot of it was coming up under Kurt Pellegrino, having him coach me, and then me kind of following the same path that he took,” Marshall said. “I get a lot of finishes typically, four of my five professional fights are finishes, so that might get people a little excited to watch me fight.”

While the 5-0 record with four finishes is certainly impressive, it’s relatively stress-free compared to a fight at the APEX with a contract on the line, but Marshall is unbothered by the moment.