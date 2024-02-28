FPI 6 To Feature Both Rodriguez Brothers | UFC Fight Pass

Since taking silver at the ADCC World Championships in 2019, Nicky Rod has torn through the grappling world and has stepped into the spotlight as perhaps the most popular grappler in the sport today. Co-headlining the sixth UFC Fight Pass Invitational, Nicky Rod is looking to continue his dominance in pursuit of the Pound for Pound #1 spot.

FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6: Nicky Rod Seeking Out The Submission | Tarp Or No Tarp With Nicky Rod

What’s the only thing scarier than a Rodriguez on the mat? Two of them.

Jacob Rodriguez, though a few years younger than Nicholas, has made a quick name for himself in the grappling community. High profile wins have earned Jay Rod the nickname “Black Belt Slayer 2.0”, derived from his brother’s similar disregard for belt status.