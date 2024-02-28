FPI 6 To Feature Both Rodriguez Brothers | UFC Fight Pass

Interviews
For only the second time in their careers, the Rodriguez brothers will be featured on the same card at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6, where they look to further cement their names in the minds of combat sports fans.
Since taking silver at the ADCC World Championships in 2019, Nicky Rod has torn through the grappling world and has stepped into the spotlight as perhaps the most popular grappler in the sport today. Co-headlining the sixth UFC Fight Pass Invitational, Nicky Rod is looking to continue his dominance in pursuit of the Pound for Pound #1 spot.
FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6: Nicky Rod Seeking Out The Submission | Tarp Or No Tarp With Nicky Rod
What’s the only thing scarier than a Rodriguez on the mat? Two of them.
Jacob Rodriguez, though a few years younger than Nicholas, has made a quick name for himself in the grappling community. High profile wins have earned Jay Rod the nickname “Black Belt Slayer 2.0”, derived from his brother’s similar disregard for belt status.
Family ties and matching nicknames have given Jay Rod an early spotlight on his career that he has not shied away from.
“Being [Nicky Rod’s] little brother, it does put more eyes on me. Some people expect more from me, whereas some people have no idea who I am,” Rodriguez said. “That’s why I want to compete and get my name out there, and show that I’m a better grappler than most of the people, and more exciting, as well.”
Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!
The UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 will feature both Rodriguez brothers. Nicky Rod will see Roberto Jimenez in the co-main event and Jay Rod will face off with Mateo Cardona.
“This will be the second time the Rod brothers are competing at the same time on the same night, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Nicky Rod explained. “We’re going to be peaking in camp at the same time and we’ll do battle together.”
Both brothers expect each other to leave Las Vegas with a win. Post-fight, look for the entertainment to extend to their interviews and celebrations.
“Jay Rod loves to please the crowd so I’m sure you’ll see some fireworks,” Nicky Rod said.
Nicky Rod has made his mark at the Fight Pass Invitational already, boasting four wins and a reputation for taking his shirt off the second his matches are over.
A shirtless lifestyle is something the Rodriguez brothers share, both stating that Vitamin D is important and that shirts are relatively pointless.
Clothing aside, the Rodriguez brothers are looking to join elite company as dominant siblings in the same sport. The UFC Fight Pass Invitational offers an opportunity for both athletes to take that next step up, and to do it on the same night.
The UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 is LIVE, March 3, exclusively on FIGHT PASS!
Tags
UFC Performance Institute
Dana White On The Opening Of UFC PI Mexico
Athletes