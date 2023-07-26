Foxtel Group Becomes Exclusive Provider Of UFC Pay Per View Events In Australia

Starting in January 2024, all UFC Pay Per View events will be broadcast exclusively on Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, while Foxtel will also remain the exclusive UFC Commercial Pay Per View provider through its commercial arm Foxtel for Business. The agreement extends UFC’s long-standing relationship with Foxtel Group, which first began broadcasting UFC programming in 2008.

“I am excited that we are extending our broadcast partnership with Foxtel Group,” said UFC President, Dana White. “Foxtel and Kayo Sports are the best sports broadcasters in the country, and they have backed UFC in Australia since the beginning. Together, we will continue to grow UFC in Australia, and they will be the destination for the biggest and baddest fights we put on year-round. I can’t wait to get back to Sydney for UFC 293 this September. See you then Australia!”

Foxtel Group CEO, Patrick Delany, said: “For 15 years we have been bringing the biggest UFC fights to Australian audiences and this new agreement will extend and elevate that partnership on the cusp of a golden era for the sport. UFC boasts one of the youngest fan bases of any professional sport in the country and it’s exciting to continue our partnership with a brand that has such enormous growth potential – both at home and abroad. It’s the perfect match for our more than 3 million sports subscribers streaming on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.”

Following a three-year absence, UFC returned to Australia earlier this year in February with UFC 284: MAKHACHEV VS. VOLKANOVSKI at RAC Arena in Perth. The event recorded a gate of AUS $5.8M (USD $3.9M), making it the highest-grossing event ever for any arena in Australia. Ten fighters from Australia and New Zealand appeared on the card, including current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski, Jack Della Maddalena, Justin Tafa, Jimmy Crute, Joshua Culibao, and Jamie Mullarkey, highlighting the level of MMA talent in UFC from the region.

Following this hugely successful return, UFC will cement its commitment to the market with UFC 293 scheduled to take place on Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, September 10. The event will mark UFC’s first return to Sydney since 2017 and its first Pay Per View in Sydney since 2011. UFC’s return to Sydney is a result of its new partnership with the New South Wales (NSW) Government through its Tourism and Events agency Destination NSW and will be the first of three Pay-Per-View events to be held in Sydney over the next four years.

UFC’s popularity has soared since it was first broadcast in Australia in 2008. There are now more than 700 million UFC fans across the globe, including a total of 243 million followers across UFC’s social media channels. In Australia and New Zealand combined, UFC counts more than 4.3 million fans and 6 million social media followers and features one of the youngest fan bases of any professional sport in Australia, with 48% aged between 18-39.

Since 2010, UFC has presented 16 live events in Australia, including sold-out shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Perth Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre and Gold Coast Convention Centre. These events have had a combined attendance of over 280,000 fans, with millions more watching on Pay Per View and broadcast television globally.