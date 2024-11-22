Four Reasons Why You Should Watch Cage Warriors 181: Newcastle | UFC FIGHT PASS

Hardwick has won five and drawn one of his six bouts under the Cage Warriors banner as he's climbed the featherweight ranks to capture the promotion’s title. His championship-winning performance, a second-round TKO finish of Orlando Wilson Prins at Cage Warriors 172, may only be his second career finishes via strikes, but his game is looking more well-rounded with every passing fight.

But, make no mistake, Hardwick shines best when the fight hits the mat, and the Middlesbrough man will be keen to put that grappling acumen to good use against an opponent who arrives in Newcastle with heavy hands, and bad intentions.

"Houdini" takes on Brazilian knockout artist Keweny Lopes, who hasn't lost since 2016, and has finished nine of his last 10 opponents, with eight of those coming via knockout or TKO. "Leao" heads into enemy territory on Saturday as he makes his Cage Warriors debut, but the Nova Uniao striker won't be too concerned with the fans outside the cage. His sights are firmly set on the Cage Warriors title.

See if 'The Machine 2.0' can follow in her father's illustrious footsteps

If you're a longtime fan of the UFC, and even more so if you're a longtime UFC fan from the UK, you'll know just how important the name Ian Freeman is in the history of UK mixed martial arts.

"The Machine" was the first Englishman to fight in the UFC, and the story of his emotional victory over Frank Mir at UFC 38: Brawl at the Hall has become the stuff of UK MMA folklore. At the age of 58, Freeman's fighting days may be firmly behind him, but the fighting name of Freeman continues inside the cage, courtesy of his daughter, Kennedy.