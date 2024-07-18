Four Reasons Why You Should Watch Cage Warriors 174: London

The tournament draw was held last week, with the two semi-finals and one reserve bout confirmed, and all three should serve up some stellar action.

The first semi-final will see Shirzad Qadrian take on Weslley Maia in a mouthwatering rematch almost a year to the day since their first meeting. Maia took the spoils on that occasion with a unanimous decision victory at Cage Warriors 157, but after securing back-to-back finishes in his two bouts since, Qadrian will fancy his chances of turning the tables on "Magic" this time around.

Joining Us For UFC 304 In Manchester? Get Your Tickets!

The night's other semi-final will see Scotland's Aidan Stephen take on Sweden's Alexander Loof, who was involved in Cage Warriors' 2023 Fight of the Year with England's Luke Riley at Cage Warriors 160. (If you haven't watched it, stop reading immediately and watch it now. You can thank me later.) Stephen is on a two-fight tear, while Loof returns to Cage Warriors after picking up a win in Sweden for Fight Club Rush.