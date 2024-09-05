Four Reasons Why You Should Watch Cage Warriors 176

On the line, there’s a $50,000 prize for the tournament winner, along with a guaranteed shot at the Cage Warriors welterweight title, so expect the action to be fast and furious, with the tournament semis taking place early in the night, then closing the show with the final.

In addition to the PrizeFighter tournament, the fight card features three Cage Warriors stars looking to bounce back and prove a point.

George Hardwick returns to defend his title

With his dry sense of humor, his love of chicken parms and his fan-friendly fighting style, George Hardwick is one of the biggest characters on the Cage Warriors roster. He’s also one of the best lightweights in Europe.

Hardwick’s appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series saw him lose a decision in a display that didn’t accurately reflect his level of performance in Cage Warriors’ famous yellow gloves.

Now he’s back to defend his lightweight title, and will put his 155-pound belt on the line in Glasgow against Romania’s Christian “Soldier of God” Iorga, who arrives in Glasgow with a 7-1 record, and riding a three-fight win streak.

Hardwick is one of Cage Warriors’ most exciting fighters, and he will look to stamp his authority on the division once more as he attempts to bounce back in style in Scotland.