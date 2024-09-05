Four Reasons Why You Should Watch Cage Warriors 176

Announcements
Cage Warriors returns to action on UFC FIGHT PASS this weekend, as the top European promotion heads to Glasgow, Scotland with a stacked card of fights.
Those of you who already know about Cage Warriors will already be making plans for Saturday. But, just in case you need a little prompting, here are four reasons why it’s in your best interest to fire up UFC FIGHT PASS and check out the action from across the pond this weekend.
There’s another PrizeFighter tournament!
Cage Warriors’ PrizeFighter tournaments are a fresh new addition to their shows in 2024, and hot on the heels of their inaugural tournament at bantamweight, the promotion is bringing the welterweights to Glasgow for another one-night tourney.
The draw for the six-man tournament has already been made, with UK-based Jamaican – and teammate of former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards – Omiel Brown takes on Finnish BJJ black belt Henri Lintula in the first semifinal matchup, while six-foot-four French striker Bourama Camara takes on Austria’s Marko Kisic in the second semi.
The reserve bout will see Scottish star Sean Clancy Jr. take on Israel’s Rafael Aronov, with the winner set to step into the final if either of the night’s two semi-final winners are medically declared as unable to continue to the tournament finale.
On the line, there’s a $50,000 prize for the tournament winner, along with a guaranteed shot at the Cage Warriors welterweight title, so expect the action to be fast and furious, with the tournament semis taking place early in the night, then closing the show with the final.
In addition to the PrizeFighter tournament, the fight card features three Cage Warriors stars looking to bounce back and prove a point.
George Hardwick returns to defend his title
With his dry sense of humor, his love of chicken parms and his fan-friendly fighting style, George Hardwick is one of the biggest characters on the Cage Warriors roster. He’s also one of the best lightweights in Europe.
Hardwick’s appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series saw him lose a decision in a display that didn’t accurately reflect his level of performance in Cage Warriors’ famous yellow gloves.
Now he’s back to defend his lightweight title, and will put his 155-pound belt on the line in Glasgow against Romania’s Christian “Soldier of God” Iorga, who arrives in Glasgow with a 7-1 record, and riding a three-fight win streak.
Hardwick is one of Cage Warriors’ most exciting fighters, and he will look to stamp his authority on the division once more as he attempts to bounce back in style in Scotland.
'The Bad Guy' looks to bounce back
It's never boring when Chris Bungard is on a fight card, and the Scottish 28-fight veteran will look to make a statement on home soil as he looks to bounce back into the win column after his submission loss to Italy's Dumitru Girlean at Cage Warriors 171.
Bungard, a longtime friend and training partner of UFC middleweight Paul Craig, is a longtime fan of professional wrestling, and has even been known to show up and get involved inside the squared circle.
It means the fighter known as "The Bad Guy" knows how to put on a show, and you can expect an epic walkout, and a fired-up performance, from the 35-year-old, who is looking to return to winning ways against Brazil's Andrey Augusto.
Reece McEwan is ready to right the ship
Another Scottish star looking to bounce back on home soil is Reece McEwan. The bantamweight contender lost out to Liam Gittins on the scorecards in his tilt at the vacant 135-pound title last November, then things went from bad to worse as he ended up on the wrong end of a split-decision verdict against Cameron Else at Cage Warriors 171 in April.
After dropping the only two defeats of his pro MMA career, McEwan is getting straight back on the horse and will take on 21-fight French veteran Miguel Haro, who heads into the match looking to claim his third win of 2024.
Cage Warriors 176 takes place at Glagow’s Braehead Arena on Saturday, September 7, with the preliminary card action kicking off at 9:15am PT/12:15pm ET, and the main card getting underway at 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET. The full card streams live on UFC FIGHT PASS.