Four Reasons To Watch Cage Warriors 186

Hardwick has since added title defenses against Yann Liasse and Cristian Iorga to his growing resume, and will look to showcase his fan-friendly fighting style as he headlines the preliminary card, before returning to the locker room to help corner his brother in the main event.

Young Contenders Look To Stake A Claim

The fight card in London will also feature a pair of rising stars of the promotion, who can both position themselves for possible title shots later this year.

Great Britain Top Team prospect Nik Bagley has looked outstanding in Cage Warriors, and heads into his featherweight co-main event bout with Keweny Lopes riding a four-fight win streak.

Since losing his third professional fight, Bagley has finished Wesley Machado, Michael Quinn, Ryan Shelley and Jordy Bakkes, all via rear-naked choke, as he has worked his way up Cage Warriors' featherweight ladder.

Now, with the 145-pound title taking center stage in the main event, he gets the chance to make a statement by claiming another big win.

Another victory, and another finish, may force Bagley to the front of the featherweight queue to face Friday night's main event winner later this year.

Also on the card is middleweight contender Will Currie, who is looking to bounce back after losing on Dana White's Contender Series last September.

Currie surged into a 2023 title fight with then-champion Mick Stanton but lost on the scorecards to the seasoned veteran. He then rebounded in style, with three stoppage victories over Jorge Bueno, Wallison Henrique and Leon Aliu.

That run earned him an opportunity against Djorden Santos at the UFC APEX, but he found himself on the wrong end of a unanimous decision.