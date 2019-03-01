Four Fights Have Been Announced For UFC Minneapolis Tilt In June
Jussier Formiga, Joseph Benavidez, Drew Dober And More Are Set For Minnesota
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Apr. 10, 2019
Four bouts were announced Wednesday for the UFC's return to Minnesota on June 29.
Taking to the Octagon in Target Center in Minneapolis is a rematch of top flyweight contenders, as Jussier Formiga attempts to even the score with Joseph Benavidez.
Plus, lightweight action hero Drew Dober faces Mexico's Marco Polo Reyes, TUF 28 standout Maurice Greene battles Junior Albini in a heavyweight bout, and light heavyweights Roman Dolidze and Vinicius Moreira collide.
Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on ESPN, go on sale on May 3.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight announcements.