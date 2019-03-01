Four Fights Have Been Announced For UFC Minneapolis Tilt In June

Taking to the Octagon in Target Center in Minneapolis is a rematch of top flyweight contenders, as Jussier Formiga attempts to even the score with Joseph Benavidez.

Plus, lightweight action hero Drew Dober faces Mexico's Marco Polo Reyes, TUF 28 standout Maurice Greene battles Junior Albini in a heavyweight bout, and light heavyweights Roman Dolidze and Vinicius Moreira collide.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on ESPN, go on sale on May 3.

