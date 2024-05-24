Four Fights To Follow At Cage Warriors 172

Five years elapsed before we saw Freeman in action again, this time at bantamweight, and she scored a resounding first-round TKO finish of Annabruna Rados at Cage Warriors 164 in Newcastle. Now Freeman gets the chance to return to Vertu Motors Arena this weekend in a bid to extend her undefeated professional record on home soil.

She'll take on 2-1 prospect Gisele Libanio, who arrives in Newcastle on a two-fight streak, with both finishes coming in the first round. With the Brazilian heading into enemy territory, she'll be looking to play the role of spoiler by claiming a hat-trick of finishes and handing Freeman her first pro loss in the process.

Chasen Blair vs Arturs Leisans

You don't see too many Americans competing in Cage Warriors shows in Europe, but one notable name that does is Chasen "Paper" Blair. The former UNC wrestler arrived in Cage Warriors in 2022 and made an immediate impact in his professional debut with a first-round knockout at Cage Warriors 136.

The former Tar Heel, who trains under former H.I.T. Squad coach Marc Fiore and Jake Buracker in San Diego, has alternated wins and losses since then as he has built a 4-2 record under the Cage Warriors banner. Now, following a first-round knockout in his last outing in February, Blair is looking to claim back-to-back victories when he takes on Latvian knockout artist Arturs Leisans.

Leisans has competed for various promotions across Europe, and makes his Cage Warriors debut this weekend in Newcastle looking to make an instant impact.

Don't let his 9-7 record deceive you, though. Five of those came in his first 10 pro contests. And while he's coming into this one after a Peruvian Necktie defeat, he has won five of his last seven, with each of his last four victories coming via finish.

Cage Warriors 172 streams live on UFC Fight Pass on Saturday, May 25, with the preliminary card starting at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT and the main card kicking off at 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT.