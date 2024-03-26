Four Fights To Follow At Cage Warriors 169 | UFC Fight Pass

That victory was in Rome, but this weekend it will be Vucenic who has the home advantage. His fans always travel in their numbers as they make the two-hour trip south from Vucenic’s hometown of Corby to roar on their boy at the Indigo, and it will be no different on Saturday night.

Vucenic is 11-2 as a pro, has never been finished, and has claimed each of his last three wins via second-round submission. Another finish this weekend could see him on the verge of a shot on the big stage as he continues his comeback run.

As for D’Anna, he has the chance to upset the applecart by becoming only the third fighter to defeat “The Epidemic”. And, if he can become the first to finish him, a title shot would surely be next for “The Tiger."