Fortaleza Weigh-in Results

The fighters of UFC Fortaleza have weigh-in for Saturday's card.
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 1, 2019

Check out the official weights for the athletes heading into Saturday's big event in Fortaleza

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout
8pm/5pm ETPT Live on ESPN+

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135)

Main Card
8pm/5pm ETPT Live on ESPN+

Jose Aldo (146) vs Renato Moicano (145.5)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Lyman Good (170.5)

Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. David Teymur (156)

Johnny Walker (205) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Livia Renata Souza (115.5) vs. Sarah Frota (123)*

Prelims
5pm/2pm ETPT Live on ESPN+

Markus Perez (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (184.5)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Junior Albini (265.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (241.5)

Geraldo de Freitas Jr. (145.5) vs. Felipe Colares (145)

Ricardo Ramos (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (135)

Magomed Bibulatov (127)*** vs Rogerio Bontorin (124.5)

** Magomed Bibulatov will forfeit 20% to his opponent. 
 
* Sarah Frota will forfeit 40% to her opponent.

