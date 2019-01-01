Fortaleza Weigh-in Results

Check out the official weights for the athletes heading into Saturday's big event in Fortaleza
Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135)
Jose Aldo (146) vs Renato Moicano (145.5)
Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Lyman Good (170.5)
Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. David Teymur (156)
Johnny Walker (205) vs. Justin Ledet (205)
Livia Renata Souza (115.5) vs. Sarah Frota (123)*
Markus Perez (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (184.5)
Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Taila Santos (125)
Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)
Junior Albini (265.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (241.5)
Geraldo de Freitas Jr. (145.5) vs. Felipe Colares (145)
Ricardo Ramos (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (135)
Magomed Bibulatov (127)*** vs Rogerio Bontorin (124.5)
** Magomed Bibulatov will forfeit 20% to his opponent.
* Sarah Frota will forfeit 40% to her opponent.