Fort Lauderdale Is Hermansson's Shot And He Knows It

Hermansson got a call less than a week later with a chance to prove that to be a fact.

Although he was headed back to Norway and had a couple things planned, “The Joker” rerouted and started to prepare to fight Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in Fort Lauderdale after Yoel Romero pulled out of the fight.

“It was on right away,” Hermansson said.

Fighters occasionally speak to the challenges of going through back-to-back camps with no breaks in-between, the most recent example being middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum training for a fight with Robert Whittaker that fell through at the last moment and almost immediately switching gears to prepare for what would become an instant-classic with Israel Adesanya at UFC 236.

For Hermansson, his quick victory over Branch allowed him to escape fight night without any injuries, and he added that it feels “great” to have a fight in his system so recently.