Formiga Will Do Whatever It Takes For A Title Shot

While Formiga faced more than a few ups and downs after that loss to Benavidez in 2013, the run he’s been on lately has truly established him as one of the elite flyweights competing in the UFC.

Formiga has rattled off four straight wins, including a pair of submission victories as well as a unanimous decision earned in his last fight as he handed previously undefeated flyweight prospect Deiveson Figuiredo the first loss of his professional fighting career.

While there are many factors that can play into the momentum of a win streak, Formiga specifically points to his training partners and coaches at American Top Team as the difference between being a top 10 fighter and a serious threat to the flyweight champion.

“The time that I’ve been at American Top Team, the combination of everything has been amazing,” Formiga said. “The coaches, the strategy, training, fighting camp, everything together pretty much shows during the fight.”

In preparation for this fight, Formiga has continued to get better in every aspect of his mixed martial arts arsenal while also keeping a close eye on Benavidez as an opponent.

Obviously, Formiga knows that Benavidez has continued to grow and evolve since their last meeting but he promises that the former two-time title challenger is in for a rude awakening if he believes the fighter he’s about to face on Saturday night is anything like the person he finished with strikes six years ago.

“This is not going to be a rematch. It’s going to be a different fight,” Formiga explained. “It’s going to be a new fight. The combination of being at American Top Team, with all the coaches, the strategy and the training, everything has a part in that. It’s definitely going to be a different Jussier showing up on June 29.”

Formiga isn’t going to give away his strategy any more than he’s going to offer a prediction on how the fight with Benavidez is going to end. The only thing he can guarantee is that he’s coming ready to fight with 100 percent belief in himself that he’s going to win and he can only hope that he’s facing the best Benavidez the world has ever seen because that’s exactly what he wants.

“I believe and I hope Benavidez comes ready for the fight,” Formiga said. “Because that’s what I am right now — I am very ready for the fight. I just hope that he’s training and he’s ready because I am bringing a war to him.”